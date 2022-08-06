NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Shocking! Amazon seller uses 6-year-old’s Aadhaar card image to sell lamination pouches

The seller goes by the name "My office stationery" and was selling lamination pouches for Aadhaar cards on Amazon, using the child's Aadhaar card image.

New Delhi: In a shocking instance, an amazon seller used the image of a 6-year-old boy's Aadhar card on lamination pouches for Aadhaar cards and put them on sale on Amazon. The image of the Aadhaar card clearly showed the Aadhaar number, father’s name, address, and date of birth, which are enough to reveal someone’s personal identity.

Those lamination pouches were available on the seller goes by the name “My Office Stationery”. What’s more interesting was the image was accessed by a third-party vendor and used to sell its product on Amazon. In a surprising move, Amazon hadn’t taken any action until it became a viral topic.

An Aadhar card contains the personal information of a person including his name, address, DOB, and biometric information like fingerprints and iris scans. It is used to establish a person’s identity and provide him/her related benefits to stop fraud and forgery.

As per the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), people should be cautious of sharing Aadhaar details on public platforms as they can be misused by miscreants and criminals for personal benefits. Many times before, UIDAI warned Aadhaar users to not post their Aadhaar details on social media platforms or on any public platform. 

Recently, UIDAI advised users not to download e-Aadhaar cards on public computers or internet kiosks and if so, then delete them immediately.  In the past, UIDAI also advised media houses and channels to avoid sharing the visuals of Aadhaar cards in stories and videos and made it blurred if it is necessary to show. 

