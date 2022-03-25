Should you take a travel insurance before planning your next trip abroad? EXPLAINED

New Delhi: Travel insurance coverage comes with a host of protection --in cases such as trip cancellations and interruptions, significant travel delays, missed connections, medical emergencies abroad and baggage issues and coverage for medical emergencies too.

Also, with the government resuming scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from March 27, 2022, you could find it a perfect time to plan a visit to the next foreign destination on your bucket list.

Whether you plan to travel for business or a leisure trip, having a comprehensive travel insurance policy helps you stay secured and is a must-have in the current uncertain environment. Especially today, more people are aware of the importance of travel insurance as they have learnt from their previous experiences of cancelled trip or have seen similar situations with their friends or family amidst the pandemic.

Commenting on the need for travel insurance, Subramanyam Brahmajosyula, Head – Reinsurance & Product Development, SBI General Insurance told Zee Media, “There is a heightened need for travellers to safeguard themselves against any unforeseen circumstances now, more than ever before. Opting for international travel insurance can help travelers enjoy their trips without any hassles or interruptions, and offers several benefits including coverage against financial losses arising due to expenses because of hospitalization while travelling, loss of luggage, flight delays or cancellations, etc."

"As more travellers plan business or leisure trips abroad, opting for a travel insurance policy with adequate coverage is definitely an investment that can protect them financially in case of any emergencies,” he added.

Brahmajosyula further adds that following the pandemic, most travel insurance plans cover any COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

"Depending on your individual needs, you can opt for an enhanced version of travel insurance policy with higher coverage," he said.

Lastly, it is important to carefully evaluate different plans and make an informed decision, understanding the benefits/coverage that can ultimately help you enjoy a smooth and hassle-free travel experience, he added.

Live TV

#mute