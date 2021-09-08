Shriram City Union Finance launches AI-enabled express two-wheeler loans: Here is how to apply

New Delhi: Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. (Shriram City), India’s largest two-wheeler financer and part of the Shriram Group, has launched an AI-enabled lending platform - Express Two-wheeler Loans (E2L).

The platform will allow instant loan approval of up to 100 percent on-road price of the two-wheelers, said the company.

Customers can avail a fully digital and paperless two-wheeler loan facility round the clock in just a few minutes, without visiting a branch and submitting physical documents.

Salient Features of Shriram City Union Finance ‘Express Two-wheeler Loans

An Online Platform giving customers an In-principal approval for a loan in just a few minutes

Customers will have to upload bank statements and provide basic details

BRE supported AI-based tool calculates eligibility and generates an in-principal sanction letter/voucher

Customers can present the voucher number to the dealer

Dealer can review all the relevant customer details on the handheld device

The customer is given maximum eligibility, thereby allowing them to choose a costlier brand if needed

Here are the steps to avail of the Shriram City Union Finance loan in a few simple steps:

Log in to Shriram City Union Finance, click on two-wheeler loans - Apply now or download MyShriramCity App.

Step 1: Provide basic details

Step 2: Select Vehicle

Step 3: Provide financial details

Step 4: Upload documents

Step 5: Get an online voucher (in-principal sanction letter)

Step 6: Visit dealer for your bike delivery

