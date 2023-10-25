Side Income Business Idea For Homemakers During Diwali; Earn Good Profit From Home With Lowest Investment

New Delhi: This festive season of Diwali could be a golden opportunity for you to light up your finances with a side income business idea. The business idea that's perfect for homemakers, requires minimal investment but can give you a good profit during festivities.

You can transform your home into a thriving business hub, where you craft and create, adding to your financial well-being. With minimal investment, you can kick-start this side business during diwali. The business idea we are talking about today is Personalized Diwali Gifts or Gift Hampers.

Diwali Business Idea: Personalized Diwali Gifts or Gift Hampers Basket

Whether you are catering to connoisseur of sweets, a crafts enthusiast, or a creative genius --the possibilities for Personalized Diwali Gifts or Gift Hampers Basket are endless. In urban markets, the demand for Personalized Diwali Gifts or Gift Hampers Basket are galore and people are ready to pay a handsome amount for a well-crafted Diwali Hamper --that is both aesthetic in looks and has a good content inside.

Diwali Business Idea: Investment For Personalized Diwali Gifts or Gift Hampers Basket

You can initiate this business with a very little investment --around Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000 -- depending on the clientele needs. The more the demand in craft and content, the more you can charge. This Gift Hampers Basket can be custom-made for the clients or you can have sample hampers with quirky items of your choice and present it to your client. Items required for the Gift Hampers Basket depends on the choice of your clients --it can range from high end packaging to basic packaging that includes box ribbon, wrapping paper, local art and craft items, decorative materials. You can give wings to your imagination by adding high end designs like jewelry pieces, frills, flowers etc.

You can charge your customers on the basis of the Hamper --a high end luxury hamper would fetch a higher price while a basic hamper will fetch a lower price. Additionally, if you provide the content inside the hamper, you can also charge a premium for the same.

This Diwali, let your entrepreneurial spirit fly high as you kickstart your side income venture from the comfort of your home. With minimal investment and a dash of creativity, homemakers can make this festive season not only brighter but also more prosperous.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)