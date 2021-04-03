हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI Debit Card PIN

State Bank of India Customers can generate SBI Debit Card PIN through THESE steps

These steps are required to generate the Debit Card PIN or Green PIN via the toll-free Interactive voice response (IVR) system. Even the bank’s customers can call SBI Debit card customer care numbers – 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800 – to generate an SBI debit card pin or green pin.

Have you got an SBI Debit Card and are looking to generate a PIN? The bank has come up with easy steps that need to be followed to get a PIN for the State Bank of India Debit card. 

These steps are required to generate the Debit Card PIN or Green PIN via the toll-free Interactive voice response (IVR) system. Even the bank’s customers can call SBI Debit card customer care numbers – 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800 – to generate an SBI debit card pin or green pin.

SBI customers need to follow these steps to generate SBI Debit Card PIN:

SBI Debit Card Pin Generation

  • Call either 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800.
  • Press 2 for ATM or Debit card-related services.
  • Then press 1 for PIN generation.
  • Press 1 is mandatory if they are calling from their registered mobile number.
  • If SBI customers are not calling from their registered mobile number, they need to press 2 to speak with an agent.
  • Enter the last 5 digits of ATM card to generate a green pin.
  • SBI customers need to press 1 to confirm the last 5 digits.
  • Then press 2 to re-enter the last 5 digits of the ATM card.
  • Enter last 5 digits of the account number
  • Press 1 to confirm the last 5 digits. Subsequently, press 2 to re-enter the last 5 digits of account number.
  • Enter your birth year.
  • SBI Debit Card PIN will successfully be generated. The Green PIN will be to the registered mobile number
  • Change the pin sent on the registered mobile number within 24 hours by visiting any SBI ATM.
