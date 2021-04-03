State Bank of India Customers can generate SBI Debit Card PIN through THESE steps

Have you got an SBI Debit Card and are looking to generate a PIN? The bank has come up with easy steps that need to be followed to get a PIN for the State Bank of India Debit card.
These steps are required to generate the Debit Card PIN or Green PIN via the toll-free Interactive voice response (IVR) system. Even the bank’s customers can call SBI Debit card customer care numbers – 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800 – to generate an SBI debit card pin or green pin.
SBI customers need to follow these steps to generate SBI Debit Card PIN:
SBI Debit Card Pin Generation
- Call either 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800.
- Press 2 for ATM or Debit card-related services.
- Then press 1 for PIN generation.
- Press 1 is mandatory if they are calling from their registered mobile number.
- If SBI customers are not calling from their registered mobile number, they need to press 2 to speak with an agent.
- Enter the last 5 digits of ATM card to generate a green pin.
- SBI customers need to press 1 to confirm the last 5 digits.
- Then press 2 to re-enter the last 5 digits of the ATM card.
- Enter last 5 digits of the account number
- Press 1 to confirm the last 5 digits. Subsequently, press 2 to re-enter the last 5 digits of account number.
- Enter your birth year.
- SBI Debit Card PIN will successfully be generated. The Green PIN will be to the registered mobile number
- Change the pin sent on the registered mobile number within 24 hours by visiting any SBI ATM.