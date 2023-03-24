State Bank of India: Get THESE 10 SBI Services For Free On Your Mobile Phone

New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) allows a host of mobile services for free to its customers.

With SBI Quick - MISSED CALL BANKING, you can access your account balance, a mini-statement, and more simply by giving a missed call or sending an SMS from your registered mobile number to specific mobile numbers using pre-defined keywords.

Here is the list of 10 Services that SBI customers can get for free on their Mobile Phone

SBI Balance Enquiry

To get the last ‘clear’ balance on the account, customers can give a Missed Call or send an SMS ‘BAL’ to 919223766666



SBI Mini Statement

To get the Mini Statement of the last 5 transactions, SBI customers can give a Missed Call or send an SMS ‘MSTMT’ to 919223766666



SBI Cheque Book Request Acknowledgement

Send message "CHQREQ" to 917208933145 for this service



SBI Cheque Book Request

Send message "CHQREQ" to 917208933145 You will receive an SMS.



SBI E-Statement of last 6 months

The e-statement for last 6 months of your Savings Bank account will be sent on your registered email ID with password encrypted PDF file. To check E-Statement of last 6 months, you will have to send an SMS ‘ESTMT <space> <Account Number> <space> <code> to 917208933145



SBI Education Loan Interest Certificate

Send SMS ELI <space> <Account Number> <space> <code> to 917208933145 if you want to check interest certificate of your Education Loan for the Financial Year



SBI Home Loan Interest Certificate

Send SMS HLI <space> <Account Number> <space> <code> to 917208933145 if you want to check interest certificate of your Home Loan for the Financial Year



SBI ENROLL Positive Pay System (PPS)

Although a One time registration from SBI Branch is required before using the ENROLL Positive Pay System (PPS), once you have done it, you can avail the mobile services afterwards.

SBI Full list of Services

Send SMS “HELP” to “917208933145” to get full list of services as response through SMS.

SBI Language Change (Hindi/English)

For Language Change (Hindi/English) send message Hindi for Hindi language & English for English language to 917208933148



SBI says that users will have to sign up for SBI Quick service. However, you will have to make sure that your account has your updated mobile number. You can get SBI Quick from the relevant App Store if you have an Android, Windows, iOS, or Blackberry phone.

SBI Quick can be used without an internet connection once it has been installed because all communication takes place via SMS or missed calls.