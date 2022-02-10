State Bank of India partners with NSE Academy to launch five online courses --Check details here

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announceed partnership with NSE Academy to launch five online courses that promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill.

Learners can start to enroll for the five inaugural MOOCs of SBI on the NSE Knowledge Hub platform as a part of this strategic association, SBI said.

"The courses curated by SBI are a good blend of theory and operational aspects which will enable learners to have a deeper understanding of fundamentals of banking, compliance, lending norms and a host of other topics. These courses have been designed and developed by practising bankers possessing rich experience and excellent academic credentials. The courses are suitably enriched with real-life case studies and scenarios, thus offering experiential learning for working professionals and learners," it added.

The following five courses will be offered with an aim to provide an understanding of different aspects of banking-to-banking professionals, students and other learners

1) “Banking Fundamentals” provides basic banking knowledge.

2) “MSME Lending in a Nutshell” is designed especially for SME entrepreneurs, Banking professionals, and will also be of interest to students.

3) “Electronic Payment System in India” offers basic information on electronic and digital payment systems.

4) The course "Priority Sector Lending Norms” provides insights into the significance of Priority sector lending and guidelines

5) The course “NRI Business & Compliance” empowers learners with knowledge of rules and regulations governing NRI Business and compliance.

Enrollment for the courses are now open. The course duration ranges from 3-6 weeks, and learners are expected to spend 2-3 hours each week on the course.

