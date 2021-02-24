हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
State Bank of India

State Bank of India to offer 7.5 per cent interest with their car loan

State Bank of India is offering great deals on the car loan. The bank is offering an interest rate of 7.5 per cent. The bank is not charging the processing fees from the customers. State Bank of India claims to pack more offers. The interested customers can give a missed call on +91 7208933141 and they ill get a call back from an authorised SBI representative.

The Indian car market has been growing at an exponential rate. The purchasing power of the middle class has gone really high with loan availability. India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is offering exciting deals on car loans. 

State Bank of India keeps updating the car loans and tweets them from their official handle. The bank has offered personal loans, gold loans. The bank has tweeted about the interest rates and other charges in order to let the customers know about it.

Users can also send an SMS "SMS CAR" at 7208933141 in order to know more about this order. 

The State Bank of India has tweeted from its official handle, "Are you planning to buy a new car? Always remember #PehleSBI Car loan! And enjoy exciting deals like a 7.50 % Interest Rate, Nil Processing Fee, and many more. For a callback, give a missed call 7208933141. #SBI StateBankOfIndia #PehleSBI #CarLoan".

