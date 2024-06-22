New Delhi: The investment market is now flooded with scamsters who are lurking around spotting gullible and vulnerable people and dupe them of their hard earned money.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday issued an advisory on Friday cautioning investors of certain individuals and entities promising assured returns on investment in the stock market.

In a corporate statement, NSE said, "It has been brought to the notice of the Exchange that person named “Amisha Thakur” operating through mobile number “9366171650” is providing securities market tips and assured returns on investment in stock market."

It added that the said person/entity are not registered either as a member or authorized person of any registered member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

NSE has also cautioned and advised investors not to subscribe to any such scheme/product offered by any person/entity offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law.

Check NSE's Direct Link To Know, Locate Your Stock Broker

Exchange has provided a facility of 'Know/Locate your Stock Broker' under the link https://www.nseindia.com/invest/find-a-stock-broker on its website, to check the details of the registered member and its authorised persons.

Further, the designated bank accounts named as client bank accounts to receive/pay money from/to investors as disclosed by the trading members to Exchange are also displayed under the said link. Investors are advised to check the details while dealing with any person/entity, it added.