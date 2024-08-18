Stock Market Holiday 2024: Is the Indian Stock Market Closed On 19th August For Raksha Bandhan?

New Delhi: After a long weekend, investors are in confusion whether the stock market will be closed or open on Monday, (19th August) Over Raksha Bandhan 2024. As we all know this beautiful festival honours the special bond between brothers and sisters. Notably, the Rakhi is celebrated in the month of Shravan, which usually falls in August, it is a widely celebrated occasion in India.

In August, there is just one national holiday, and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed that day. Earlier, the share market already had a holiday on 15th August over Independence Day last week. After Independence Day, the share market closed on the 17th and 18th of August over its weekend holiday.

How To Check Stock Market Holidays In August 2024

Step 1: Open the BSE website (bseindia.com)

Step 2: Once on the BSE homepage, find the top navigation menu and click on the 'Trading Holidays' option.

Step 3: After clicking on the 'Trading Holidays' option, a new page will open displaying the complete list of stock market holidays for 2024.

Step 4: Review the list of holidays to see when the market will be closed, and if needed, you can download the list for future reference.

Upcoming Stock Market Holiday in 2024

The stock market will be closed on the October 2 account of Gandhi Jayanti. After the October 2 closure for Gandhi Jayanti, the market will also be closed on November 1 for Diwali.

Moreover, the stock market will be closed on November 15 on account of the Gurunanak Jayanti and on December 25 on account of Christmas.