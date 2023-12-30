Stock Market Holidays 2024: NSE, BSE To Remain Close On...; Check Full List Here

New Delhi: As the new year approaches, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have announced a total of 14 trading holidays for 2024. The first four holidays of the year are set to gift the stock market an extended weekend, offering traders and investors a breather.

Next year, five holidays, including Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Shri Mahavir Jayanti, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, and Diwali-Balipratipada, conveniently fall on Saturdays and Sundays. (Also Read: Tax Season Is Here! What Is Discard Return? How To Avail It? Check Here)

The trading and stock market holiday calendar for 2024, shared by NSE, outlines the schedule for equity and F&O segments. (Also Read: Small Savings Schemes: Govt Hikes Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Interest Rate; Check New Rates Here)

The holiday calendar kicks off with an extended weekend, with the market closed on January 26 (Friday) in observance of Republic Day. March brings more extended breaks with Mahashivratri on March 8 (Friday), Holi on March 25 (Monday), and Good Friday on March 29.

April, July, and November will each host two market holidays, while February and September will see no market closures. Noteworthy dates include Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) on April 11 (Thursday), Ram Navami on April 17 (Wednesday), and Maharashtra Day on May 1 (Wednesday). June 17 (Monday) will observe Bakri Id, leading to an extended holiday. Muharram will be observed on July 17.

Independence Day on August 15 falls on a Thursday, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 lands on a Wednesday. Diwali on November 1 will result in a market closure, with a special Muhurat trading session to be announced.

Gurunanak Jayanti on November 15 (Friday) will also lead to an extended holiday. The year concludes with the market closed on December 25 (Wednesday) for the Christmas holiday.

For the commodity derivatives market, there are five full-day trading holidays – Republic Day, Good Friday, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Christmas. On the remaining holidays mentioned for the equity segment, the commodity market will open for trading in the evening session.

On New Year's Day, January 1, the commodity derivative market will be closed for trading in the evening session.