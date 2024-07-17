Stock Markets Closed On Account Of Muharram, Bank Holiday In THESE States

New Delhi: Indian stock markets are closed today in observance of the Muharram holiday, with trading set to resume on Thursday. Banks in several cities will also be closed on account of Muharram today. Though branches in these cities will be closed, online bank activities will continue to work.

Sensex and Nifty closed at fresh record highs yesterday. The BSE Sensex settled at 80,716.55 points while the Nifty finished at 24,613.00 points.

Muharram bank holiday on 17 July 2024: Banks will be closed in the following states on account of Muharram today:

Andhra Pradesh

Bengal

Chhattisgarh

Himachal Pradesh

Hyderabad

Jammu

Jharkhand

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Meghalaya

Mizoram

New Delhi

Patna

Rajasthan

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Tripura

Uttar Pradesh

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.