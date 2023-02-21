topStoriesenglish2575807
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
SENSEX CLOSING

Stock Markets Edge Lower in Choppy Trade Amid Weak Global Cues

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 07:40 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Stock Markets Edge Lower in Choppy Trade Amid Weak Global Cues

New Delhi: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower in a highly volatile trade on Tuesday as investors preferred to stay cautious ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The BSE Sensex edged down 18.82 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 60,672.72. During the day, it hit a low of 60,583.72 and a high of 60,976.59. The NSE Nifty slipped 17.90 points or 0.1 per cent to end at 17,826.70.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards.
NTPC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the major winners.

"Despite opening gains, negative cues from global peers cast a shadow over investor sentiments. Underpinned by inflationary concerns, the market is keenly eyeing the US fed meeting minutes, scheduled to be released on Wednesday, for hints on further monetary policy tightening," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Risk appetite was further hammered by FIIs turning net sellers and fear of El Nino weather event, Nair said. In Asian markets, South Korea and China ended in the green, while Hong Kong and Japan settled lower. European equity markets were trading lower in the afternoon trade. The US markets were shut on Monday for 'Presidents Day'.

International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.50 per cent to USD 82.81 per barrel. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 158.95 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Live Tv

Sensex closingNifty closingBenchmark Indices closingmarket closingStock marketEquity market

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'