Stuck in lockdown? No need to visit SBI branch, check list of documents and how to do KYC update online

New Delhi: In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 on the rise, several places in the country have declared partial lockdown or some kind of curfews.

State Bank of India (SBI), coming to the rescue of its account holders has tweeted that customers who are due for KYC updation will not be required to visit the bank branch. They can carry out the process online.

“In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases along with various lockdown in place in many states, it has been decided that KYC updation shall be carried out on the basis of documents received from customers through post or registered email. Customers will not be required to personally visit the branch for the purpose of KYC updation. Partial freezing of CIFs due for KYC updation will not be done till 31st May 2021,” SBI tweeted.

You will need the following documents to update your KYC details at SBI:

Individuals (Documents acceptable as proof of identity/address)

Passport

Voter's Identity Card

Driving Licence

Aadhaar Letter/Card

NREGA Card

PAN Card

Any one document towards proof of identity and proof of address (either permanent or current )

Minors will need the following documents to update KYC details at SBI:

If minor is less than 10 years of age, ID proof of the person who will operate the account to be submitted.

In cases where minor can operate the account independently, KYC procedure for identification/address verification as in the case of any other individuals would apply.

NRIs will need the following documents to update KYC details at SBI:

Passport and Residence Visa Copies, duly attested by

Foreign offices

Notary Public

Indian Embassy officers of correspondent banks whose signatures are verifiable through an authorized(A/B category Forex handling branch) branch of the Bank

