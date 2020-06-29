हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IRDAI

Suggest names for 3 insurance policies and win Rs 10,000 from Irdai

Participants are required to send their entries to Irdai by July 10.

Suggest names for 3 insurance policies and win Rs 10,000 from Irdai

New Delhi: Insurance sector regulator Irdai (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) has invited the public to come up with names for three insurance policies keeping in view the needs and aspirations of the target group.

The regulator has announced an award of Rs 10,000 each and a citation for suggesting appropriate names.

Irdai has sought names for standard products for dwellings and small businesses in the segment of 'Standard Fire and Special Perils'. The names should convey the objective of the policy which is to provide a protective shield to dwelling units and small businesses from catastrophic events, largely floods.

Irdai said, based on the recommendations of a Working Group the following three standard products are proposed in the segment of Standard fire and Special Perils. They are written in plain language and are devised to meet the needs of the target groups in question: They are written in plain language and are devised to meet the needs of the target groups in question:

a.    Policy covering Dwellings for any Sum Insured.

b.    Policy covering Micro Commercial entities having value at risk at any one location not exceeding Rs. 5 Crore.

c.    Policy covering Small Commercial entities have value at risk not exceeding Rs. 50 crore across all insurable asset classes at any one location.

Participants are required to send their entries to Irdai by July 10.

Tags:
IRDAIInsurance Regulatory and Development Authority of Indiainsurance
Next
Story

Now, open NPS account through internet banking using OTP on registered mobile number
  • 5,48,318Confirmed
  • 16,475Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,00,28,614Confirmed
  • 4,99,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M52S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day