Swapnil Aggarwal opens up on continuing the legacy of VSRK Wealth Creator as India’s leading financial provider

The economy of any country depends on its financial system. In other words, the financial system plays a crucial role since the financial companies and institutions are responsible for economic growth. In the past few years, the financial sector in India has become strong; thanks to the sundry financial services provided by the financial providers. Among many companies in the country, VSRK Wealth Creator has emerged as the go-to name for financial planning and guidance. The Delhi-based company was founded in November 2013, and in less than 10 years, it has been one of the most trusted names in the market.

The brainchild behind this company was Shri R.K Aggarwal, the former president of VSRK Wealth Creator. However, after his demise, his son Swapnil Aggarwal took over the company’s responsibility in 2019. The entrepreneur has been working in this field for more than a decade. Through his experience and learnings, he has smoothly strategized and executed financial processes of the company. Well, taking the sole responsibility was initially a challenge for Swapnil, but with time he overcame the odds and continued the legacy of VSRK Wealth Creator set by his late father.

VSRK Wealth Creator holds the pride of providing an ample number of services to the business entities and entrepreneurs. Some of the financial services provided by them include fund management, tax planning services, Mutual Funds, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Corporate Deposits, Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), Structure Products and Pre-IPO/Unlisted Stocks. By building a large network of customer-base all over India, the company is a leading name in financial planning and investment advisory services.

Sharing his views after solely taking the company’s responsibility, Mr Swapnil said, “It was indeed a challenging phase. My father had been the pioneer in building VSRK Wealth Creator what it is today. Understanding the functionality of the company took a little time for me, but now I am well-versed with company thoroughly.” He currently controls the optimum management of the assets and is looking after the overall growth of the company. Moreover, the team at VSRK Wealth Creator are highly-qualified and experienced professionals certified by AMFI and IRDA. “We understand the client's requirements and provide them with best and safe financial services”, added Swapnil.

Achieving the financial goals and providing a profitable portfolio to the clients has seen VSRK Wealth Creator grow at an unprecedented rate. Recently, the company was awarded ‘The Best Fund Management Firm’ for providing top-notch financial services. Swapnil Aggarwal’s led company has undoubtedly made a place for itself with a strong clientele all over the country. Lastly, he stated that it is the safe and sound financial strategies by his team that has made VSRK Wealth Creator a key player in India’s financial ground.