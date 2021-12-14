THESE Post office schemes will double your money: Check interest rates and more

New Delhi: Post Office Saving Schemes: The most significant aspect of these schemes is that they are backed by the government. That is to say, your funds will not be lost. We're going to inform you about the post office and all of their savings plans, as well as how long it will take for your money to double if you invest in these plans. Please tell us about the post office's savings plans and their interest rates.

1. Post Office Time Deposit

A one-year to three-year Post Office Time Deposit (TD) now pays 5.5 percent interest. Your money will double in around 13 years if you invest in this. Similarly, a 5-year time deposit pays 6.7 percent interest. If you invest your money at this pace, your money will double in around 10.75 years.

2. Post Office Savings Bank Account

You may have to wait a long time for your money to double if you store it in a post office savings account. Because there is only a 4.0 percent interest rate available, your money will double in 18 years.

3. Post Office Recurring Deposit

The current rate of interest on Post Office Recurring Deposits (RD) is 5.8%, which means that if the money is invested at this rate, it will double in around 12.41 years.

4. Post Office Monthly Income Scheme

The interest rate on the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) is currently 6.6 percent; if money is invested at this rate, it will double in around 10.91 years.

5. Post Office Senior Citizens Savings Scheme

The interest rate on the Post Office Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) is now 7.4 percent. In 9.73 years, your money will have doubled in this strategy.

6. Post Office PPF

The Post Office's 15-year Public Provident Fund (PPF) is now earning 7.1 percent interest. At this rate, it will take approximately 10.14 years to double your money.

7. Post Office Sukanya Samriddhi Account

The Sukanya Samriddhi Account scheme at the post office currently has the highest interest rate of 7.6%. It will take around 9.47 years to double the money in this strategy for girls.

8. Post Office National Saving Certificate

The National Saving Certificate (NSC) of the Post Office now pays 6.8% interest. This is a 5-year savings plan that also allows you to save money on taxes by investing. If you invest at this pace, your money will double in around 10.59 years.

9. Post Office Kisan Vikas Patra

In the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) scheme of the post office, 6.9% interest is currently being paid. With this rate of return, the money you put in here will double in 124 months (10 years and 4 months).

