THESE Post Office schemes will double your money; here’s how

New Delhi: If you're looking for a safe investment with a guaranteed return, post office programmes are the way to go. For the September quarter, the government made no changes to the interest rates on modest savings accounts.

Your money is safe in post office schemes since it does not sink here. Let us know about all of the post office's savings plans, in which you can invest money and have it doubled in no time.

1. Post Office Time Deposit

A one-year to three-year Post Office Time Deposit (TD) earns 5.5 percent interest. Your money will double in around 13 years if you invest in this. Similarly, a 5-year time deposit pays 6.7 percent interest. If you invest your money at this pace, your money will double in around 10.75 years.

2. Post Office Savings Bank Account

You may have to wait a long time for your money to double if you store it in a post office savings account. Because it pays only 4.0 percent interest per year, your money will double in 18 years.

3. Post Office Recurring Deposit

You can currently earn 5.8% interest on a Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD), which means that if the money is invested at this rate, it will double in around 12.41 years.

4. Post Office Monthly Income Scheme

The interest rate on the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) is currently 6.6 percent; if money is invested at this rate, it will double in around 10.91 years.

5. Post Office Senior Citizens Savings Scheme

The interest rate on the Post Office Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) is now 7.4 percent. In 9.73 years, your money will have doubled in this strategy.

6. Post Office PPF

The Post Office's 15-year Public Provident Fund (PPF) is now earning 7.1 percent interest. At this rate, it will take approximately 10.14 years to double your money.

7. Post Office Sukanya Samriddhi Account

The Sukanya Samriddhi Account scheme at the post office currently has the highest interest rate of 7.6%. It will take around 9.47 years to double the money in this strategy for girls.

8. Post Office National Saving Certificate

The National Saving Certificate (NSC) of the Post Office now pays 6.8% interest. This is a 5-year savings strategy that includes investing to reduce income tax. If you invest at this pace, your money will double in around 10.59 years.

