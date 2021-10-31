THIS 50 paise coin can fetch you Rs 1 lakh; here’s how

New Delhi: If you enjoy collecting coins, this information is for you. Many individuals preserve ancient coins for a long time. These coins are now providing you with a fantastic possibility to make money. In fact, the value of these coins has skyrocketed recently. Today, we're going to tell you about one such coin that can instantly make you a millionaire.

Let us tell you that people can make millions and crores of rupees by selling ancient coins. In internet auctions, these coins fetch a good price. Many internet auction sites are selling old coins and banknotes. You can also earn money without having to work hard. If you have this 50-paise coin, you can get up to Rs 1 lakh in return. You'll have to sell it off online for this.

This coin was discontinued in 2011

Let us inform you that the circulation of 25 paise coins ceased in 2011. Following this, the government ceased producing 50-paise coins. People stopped utilising them as a result of inflation. It eventually fell out of favour after that. But today, only this worthless coin has the potential to make you a fortune.

This coin can be sold for Rs 1 lakh

On OLX, a website that offers used products, this coin is being sold for Rs 1 lakh. The unique feature of this coin is that it was produced in the year 2011. This is the coin from the year Chavanni was outlawed. If you have a 50 paise coin of your own, you can easily become a billionaire by selling it.

This coin can be sold like this

If you have a 50 paise coin from 2011 that you want to sell, you can do so on OLX.

On this website, buyers are paying a high price for this rare coin.

To sell coins on OLX, you must first create an account as a seller.

After that, click to upload the snapshot of both sides of the coin.

Then, provide your phone number and e-mail address.

Check the information you provided on the website..

Anyone interested in purchasing will contact you.

