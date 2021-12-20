हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Post Payments Bank

THIS Bank will charge for depositing, withdrawing more than Rs 10,000 from January 1 --Check new rates here

IPPB has informed all the concerned that charges of on Cash Deposit & Cash Withdrawal transactions as mentioned below will be effective from 01 January, 2022 at the below mentioned rates.  

THIS Bank will charge for depositing, withdrawing more than Rs 10,000 from January 1 --Check new rates here

New Delhi: Customers of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) are in for some sad news starting next month. Account holders of this bank will have to pay a charge for withdrawing and depositing cash amounting to Rs 10,000. The new rule will come into effect from January 1.

There are three types of savings accounts for India Post Payments Bank customers: (a)Basic Savings Account, (b) Savings (other than Basic SA) & Current Accounts, and (c) Savings (other than Basic SA) & Current Accounts.

IPPB has informed all the concerned that charges of on Cash Deposit & Cash Withdrawal transactions as mentioned below will be effective from 01 January, 2022 at the below mentioned rates.  

Check out the new rate/fee table on Cash Transaction Charges

Account Type Transaction Type Free Limit Charges
Basic Savings Account Cash Withdrawal Free, up to 4 transactions per month Post free limit, 0.50% of the value subject to minimum Rs. 25 per transaction
Basic Savings Account Cash Deposits Free N A
Savings (other than Basic SA) & Current Accounts Cash Withdrawal Free, up to Rs. 25,000 per month. Post free limit, 0.50% of the value subject to minimum Rs. 25 per transaction
Savings (other than Basic SA) & Current Accounts Cash Deposits Free, up to Rs. 10,000 per month. Post free limit, 0.50% of the value subject to minimum Rs. 25 per transaction

The above prices are exclusive of GST/ CESS which will be levied at the applicable rates, said IPPB.  

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India Post Payments BankATM
Next
Story

PM KISAN Big Update! e-KYC mandatory for registered farmers, check step by step process on how to do it

Must Watch

PT1M40S

Breaking News: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan summoned in Panama Papers leak case