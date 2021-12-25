THIS LIC scheme can fetch you Rs 1 crore, here's how

New Delhi: In terms of risk, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) policy is thought to be far better. That is why people put their money into it. We're going to tell you about one of these LIC schemes today. Even if you only invest one rupee in this programme, you will make a huge profit. This coverage provides both protection and savings.

The Jeevan Shiromani Scheme is what we're talking about. This is a savings investment strategy that can yield substantial returns. On December 19, 2017, the LIC Jeevan Shiromani plan was announced. This is a non-linked premium payment money back plan with a restricted premium payment period. This plan also includes protection against serious illnesses. This is a profit strategy that is related to the market. It also comes with three optional riders.

LIC's plan (Jeevan Shiromani Plan Benefits) is actually a non-linked plan. You will receive a guarantee of at least 1 crore in this case. LIC continues to provide its customers with a variety of good policies to protect their lives. In fact, the policy's minimum return is Rs 1 crore. That example, if you put Re 1 in the bank for 14 years, you may obtain a total return of up to Rs 1 crore.

During the policy term, the Jeevan Shiromani plan provides financial support to the policyholder's family in the form of a death benefit. The facility of payment has been provided in this policy in the event of the policyholders' survival for a set period of time. In addition, at maturity, a lump sum payment is made.

Survival Benefit, a fixed payout that is made on the survival of the policyholders. Under this, this is the payment process.

1.14 year policy -10th and 12th year 30-30% of sum assured

2. 16 year policy -12th and 14th year 35-35% of sum assured

3. 18 year policy -14th and 16th year 40 of sum assured- 40 %

4. 20 year policy -16th and 18th year 45-45% of the sum assured.

The unique feature of this policy is that the customer can borrow against the surrender value of the policy during the policy term. However, this loan will be provided only under LIC's terms and conditions. The policy loan will be offered at a rate of interest that will be determined on a regular basis.

Terms and conditions

1. Minimum Sum Assured – Rs 1 Crore

3. Maximum Sum Assured: No Limit (Basic Sum Assured will be in multiples of 5 lakhs.)

3. Policy Term: 14, 16, 18 and 20 years

4. By what time premium to be paid: 4 Years

5. Minimum age

for entry: 18 years 6. Maximum age for entry: 55 years for policies of 14 years; 51 years for a 16-year policy; 48 years for an 18 year policy; 45 years for a 20 year policy.

