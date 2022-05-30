New Delhi: Investing in the post office can be a rewarding and safe investment. If you wish to make more money, you can put your money in fixed deposit accounts at the post office. You can gain a lot of extra benefits by putting an FD (fixed deposit) at the post office.

This will provide you with a government guarantee along with good returns. On a quarterly basis, you will get interest (Post Office FD Interest Rate 2022).

It's also fairly simple to get FD at the post office. This information is available on India Post's website. According to this information, you can get FDs from the post office for 1, 2, 3, or 5 years. Check out the benefits available under this scheme.

1. Making an FD in the post office is guaranteed by the Indian government.

2. The investors' money is said to be completely safe here.

3. FDs can be made either offline (cash, cheque) or online (net banking / mobile banking) in this case..

4. One can create more than 1 FD.

5. Besides that, FD accounts can be made in a joint account.

6. If you make a fixed deposit for 5 years, you will be exempted from tax when you file ITR.

7. FD can be transferred easily from one post office to another post office.

You can open an account at the post office by cheque or cash. Accounts can be made with a minimum deposit of Rs 1000.

Interest on FD

Under this scheme, 5.50 percent interest is given on 7-day to one-year FDs. The same interest rate is available on FDs with terms ranging from one day to two years. FDs with a term of up to three years can also earn interest at a rate of 5.50 percent. On FDs with terms ranging from three years and one day to five years, one can earn 6.70 percent interest.