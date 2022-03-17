THIS state to start Aadhaar enrolment of newborns in hospitals --Details you need to know

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government, in its bid to ensure 100 per cent Aadhaar coverage, has decided to enrol newborns, right after they are born in hospitals.

The idea was mooted after it was noticed that Aadhaar enrolment for children in the age group of 0-5 years was "minimal", and this initiative, if implemented, could ensure they get immediately enlisted.

"Though Baal (children) Aadhaar coverage was introduced across the country earlier, Odisha will be the first state to introduce such facility in hospitals," Manoj Mishra, the secretary of the Electronics and Information Technology Department, told PTI.

As per the government decision, the newborns will be enrolled without biometrics.

The Baal Aadhaar, too, will have a 12-digit unique identification number, just like the ones issued to adults.

The unique identification number of the newborns will be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photographs, which would also be linked to the Aadhaar card of their parents.

"When they turn 5 and then 15, they need to update their biometrics (fingers, iris and facial photograph)," the official said, adding that around 14.83 lakh of 40.36 lakh children in the age bracket of 0-5 years have been enrolled in the state thus far.

