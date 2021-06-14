THIS tax payment service not functional in the new IT portal: Here’s how to pay it online

The income tax department’s new website is live and the sole intention to make another one was to make it hassle-free. But it has also met with certain glitches even after a week of its launch.

The new portal, www.Incometax.Gov.In, was launched last Monday (June 7), with the tax department, as well as the government, saying it was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly.

But users complained of technical issues from the very first day and not everything has been fixed even after a week, chartered accountants (CAs) said, adding that taxpayers are unable to view past e-filed returns and many features/ facilities continue to be marked 'coming soon'.

In a statement, the income tax department said, “Designed with your convenience in mind, the portal offers features to make your e-filing experience smoother, simpler & smarter," the tax department said while introducing the new website.

But now the taxpayers will not have the option of the new tax payment system available on the income tax portal at present."The new tax payment system will be launched on June 18th, 2021 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience," the Income Tax department said.

The tax payment system basically helps the individuals to file advance tax, self-assessment tax, tax on regular assessment, surtax, tax on distributed profits of domestic company and tax on distributed income to unit holders, payment of TDS/TCS by company or non company deductee, payment of demand raised by CPC-TDS against TDS on rent of property among others.

In order to pay taxes online, a user needs to follow certain steps:

1) Visit http://www.tin-nsdl.com and then log in

2) Click on the Services section and then on e-payment: Pay Taxes Online option. Next step is to click on the ‘click here’ on the tab ‘e-pay taxes’ given on the website.

3) Choose the important challan — ITNS 280, ITNS 281, ITNS 282, ITNS 283, ITNS 284 or Form 26 QB demand payment (only for TDS on sale of property) as applicable.

4) Then enter your PAN/TAN (as applicable) and other required challan details like accounting head, address of the taxpayer and the bank details.

5) After you submit these details, a confirmation screen will be displayed which will display the full name of the taxpayer if PAN/TAN is valid as per the ITD PAN/TAN master.

4) Post the confirmation, you will be directed to the net-banking site of the bank.

5) Then you need to login to the net-banking site with the user id and password and give the payment details.

6) After the payment is done, a challan counterfoil will be displayed containing CIN, payment details and bank name through which e-payment has been made. This counterfoil is proof of payment being made.

