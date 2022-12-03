TNEB Aadhaar Linking Online Status: Check step-by-step guide, website, OTP, last date, latest news

TNEB Aadhaar Linking Status: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has come out with standard operating procedures to help Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) consumers with the linking of their Aadhaar card and their TNEB account. Noteworthy to mention that TNEB consumers need to link their Aadhaar card with their TNEB account if they want to receive their power subsidy. The same has been mandated by the Tamil Nadu government. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation has given an extension in the last date to those whose the last date for paying bills is between November 24 and November 30. Now, according to reports, the last day for linking TNEB and Aadhaar is 31st December 2022.

To ensure that everyone follows Aadhaar linking, TANGEDCO offices are refusing to collect current consumption (CC) charges from consumers who have not linked Aadhar with TNEB.

If you also want to link your Aadhaar with TNEB online, follow these step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNEB i.e. adhar.tnebltd.org/Aadhaar/.

Step 2: Provide details of your Service Connection Number, your mobile number and enter security captcha and press Enter.

Step 3: Verify your mobile number by generating OTP. Enter OTP and verify your account.

Step 3: Provide details of the occupant.

Step 4: Now provide the Aadhaar card number that is to be linked with the TANGEDCO account.

Step 5: Enter your name as it is on the Aadhaar.

Step 6: Upload your Aadhaar ID

Step 7: Submit the form. You can also download the acknowledgement receipt.

The Aadhaar linking with Service number is presently for Domestic, Power loom, Agriculture and Hut services alone.