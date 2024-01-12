Top 3 Mid-Cap Mutual Funds That Have Given More Than 60% Returns In 3 Years; Anil Singhvi Comments

New Delhi: Zee Business managing editor and market expert Anil Singhvi has his take on a couple of mid-cap mutual funds as potential options for SIP investors.

However, the mentioned mid-cap mutual funds are presented as guidelines based on historical performance. The suitability of these mutual funds may also vary depending on individual financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment preferences.

The Top-3 mid-cap funds recommendations by Anil Singhvi

1. HDFC Mid Cap Opportunities Fund

2. Nippon India Growth Fund

3. Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund

1. HDFC Mid Cap Opportunities Fund



- NAV as of 5 January: Rs 150

- Asset Under Management (AUM): Rs 52,138 crore

- Returns: Approximately 60% over three years and 112% over five years.

- As per Singhvi's take, if an investor had started an SIP of Rs 10,000 three years ago, the current value would be Rs 5.72 lakh, with a total investment of Rs 3.60 lakh.

2. Nippon India Growth Fund



- NAV as of 5 January : Rs 3278

- AUM: Rs 21,380 crore

- Returns: Around 61% over three years and 117% over five years.

- As per Singhvi's take, if an investor had started an SIP of Rs 10,000 three years ago, the current value would be Rs 5.78 lakh, with a total investment of Rs 3.60 lakh.

3. Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund



- NAV as of 5 January: Rs 357

- Fund size: Rs 2,852 crore

- Returns: Approximately 49% over three years and 95% over five years.

- As per Singhvi's take, if an investor had started an SIP of Rs 10,000 three years ago the current value would be Rs 5.35 lakh, with a total investment of Rs 3.60 lakh.

Anil Singhvi emphasizes the importance of maintaining an investment perspective of at least 3-5 years when considering mid-cap mutual funds.



(Disclaimer: The above content is only for information purpose and should not be construed as financial advice. Investors are strongly advised to consult with their portfolio managers or qualified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.