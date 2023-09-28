New Delhi: The social media is full of fraudsters who are lurking around to dupe vulnerable people. Recently a scam letter was seen doing the rounds in the social media that states that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will pay a handsome amount to people in liew of mobile tower installation.

A fake letter, with the subject line as permission for the installation of tower says that TRAI will pay a monthly rental of Rs 45,000 and an advance payment of Rs 40 lakh to applicants. The letter states Rs 3,800 has to be paid by people as registration fee for installing mobile towers.

Busting the fake message, PIB Fact Check has said that the above claim is fake. PIB has said that the TRAI has not issued any such letter.

"A company is seeking ₹3,800 as registration fee for installing mobile towers & claiming to provide monthly rent of ₹45,000 & advance payment of ₹40 Lakhs in the name of TRAI. This letter is Fake. TRAI never issues any such letters," PIB has tweeted:

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.