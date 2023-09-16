Turn Your Dream Business Idea Into Reality: Start With Just Rs 2 Lakh And Earn Monthly Income Of Rs 80,000

New Delhi: Due to their harmful effects on the environment, the use of plastic straws has been under attention recently. Because they cannot biodegrade, plastic straws add to pollution and ocean debris. As a result, there is a rising need for environmentally friendly substitutes like paper straws. If you want to start a sustainable business, consider the profitable possibility in the paper straw manufacturing industry.

This article will go over how to start a paper straw manufacturing business, why paper straws are so popular, the advantages of running a paper straw enterprise, various types of straws, the raw materials used to make plastic straws, the equipment needed to make paper straws, and the steps involved in obtaining a licence for a paper straw unit.

Paper Straw Making Business: Why The Venture Is In Demand These Days?

Paper straws are now frequently used because of their eco-friendliness and biodegradability. In contrast to plastic straws, which take hundreds of years to break down, paper straws decay in a matter of weeks or months.

Paper straws are a sustainable alternative because they are created from renewable materials. Consumers are increasingly likely to select eco-friendly goods these days, including paper straws, as a result of growing awareness of the harm that plastic has on the environment.

The demand for paper straws has risen as a result, and the production of paper straws is now a lucrative industry.

What Is A Paper Straw-Making Machine?

A piece of machinery used to make paper straws in bulk is called a paper straw maker. It is a completely automated machine that can create a variety of paper straws in various sizes, colours, and shapes, including straight, flexible, and wrapped straws.

Paper Straw Making Business: Investment Details

As per the KVIC reports, the paper straw-making business seeks an estimated amount of Rs 19.44 lakh. You have to only invest Rs 1.94 lakh from your packet. The rest amount will be funded by a term loan.

Paper Straw Making Business: Profit

If KVIC reports to be believed, one can earn around Rs 80,000 per month.