UIDAI Update Online: Want to Change Your Aadhaar Address, Photo and Mobile Number at uidai.gov.in? Follow These Easy Steps

Aadhaar has made life easy for people. It has become a go-to document for most needs be it related to banks or loans or any other services. As Aadhaar saturation has reached near universal among the adult population in India, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is now working on five core areas to provide continued support to residents in their daily lives, further enhance data security, and play a stellar role in furthering the cause of good governance. The five core areas are – resident centricity, expanding the usage of Aadhaar, security and privacy, continuous technology upgradation, and collaboration with global economies and support them in their aspiration to achieve SDG 16.9 (provide legal identity for all).

Now since Aadhaar has become a part of our daily life -either directly or indirectly- it needs to be up to date. There are many people who might have relocated to a new address or those who may have changed their mobile numbers. Some may be willing to get their photo updated and some may be looking for corrections. So if you are looking to change your Aadhaar data like address, photo, mobile number and any other detail, below is the step-by-step guide to help you do that:

How to update Aadhaar Photo online/offline? Step-by-step guide:

You should be aware that UIDAI doesn't allow people to update their photos online. For this, you will have to visit the Aadhaar enrollment centre. Follow these steps to make your photo updation hassle-free:

Go to UIDAI's official website uidai.gov.in.

Go to My Aadhaar section and look for Downloads

From the Downloads section, download Aadhaar Enrollment/Update Form

Fill in your Aadhaar number and name. No need to fill in all the details. Put a tick mark on 'Biometric Update'.

Attach a photocopy of your Aadhaar with it

Go to the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center, do carry your original Aadhaar as well

Submit the form and required documents

The operator will click a new photo

Pay the required fee (Rs 100 along with GST) and receive your acknowledgement slip.

Your Aadhaar data will be updated within two weeks and you will receive a new Aadhaar at your registered address.

How to update the address on your Aadhaar Card? Step-by-step guide:

This is one of the online services provided by the UIDAI and you are not required to visit the enrollment centre for changing your address. All you need is valid address proof which can be your Voter ID, Gas/Electricity/Water Bills, Passports or any other document as listed on the UIDAI's website.

Go to UIDAI's website uidai.gov.in.

Go to the 'My Aadhaar' tab.

Click on 'Update Demographics Data and Check Status'

A new window will open that will ask you to login.

Click on Login and enter your Aadhaar number as well as the security captcha as shown

Click on Send OTP to get OTP on your registered mobile number.

Go to 'Update Demographics Data' option after you are logged in using OTP verification.

Now click on 'Name/Gender/Date of Birth & Address Update'

Then click on Update Aadhar online (first option in the row)

Then click on 'Proceed to Aadhaar Update' option at the bottom

Now click on the Address option in the list of four available options; the first three are - Name, Date of Birth, Gender while the fourth is Address.

After clicking on Address, click on Proceed to Update Aadhaar

Now, the page will show your old address, below that, you will have to enter your new address

After entering your new address, select the supporting document from drop-down menu

Then Click on 'View Details and Upload Document' option

Then click on Next

Make necessary payment.

Then click on OTP verification, enter the OTP received on your mobile number

Submit the OTP to verify and generate acknowledgement receipt and done. Your data will be updated within two weeks.

How to update mobile number on Aadhaar card online? Check step-by-step guide:

Just like your photo, you cannot update your mobile number online. For this, you will have to visit the Aadhaar enrollment centre. Follow these steps to make your photo updation hassle-free:

Go to UIDAI's official website uidai.gov.in.

Go to My Aadhaar section and look for Downloads

From the Downloads section, download Aadhaar Enrollment/Update Form

Fill in your Aadhaar number, name and the new mobile number that you want to link with Aadhaar. Put a tick mark on 'Mobile' option.

No need to fill all the details. Attach a photocopy of your Aadhaar with it.

Go to the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center, do carry your original Aadhaar as well

Submit the form and required documents

The operator will update the details in the system.

Pay the required fee (Rs 50 along with GST) and receive your acknowledgement slip.

Your Aadhaar data will be updated within two weeks and you will receive a new Aadhaar at your registered address.

You can also order Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI's website by pyaing a nominal fee of Rs 50.