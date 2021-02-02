UIDAI's big Aadhaar card update! Just dial this helpline number for major Aadhaar services; check details

New Delhi: In the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made major changes in its facilities, allowing people to update significant details from the comfort of their homes.

In a fresh tweet, the UIDAI has said that people can dial 1947 Aadhaar Helpline number and get a lot of service.

"You can locate your nearest Aadhaar Kendra with the details like address of the authorized centers in the area by simply dialing 1947 from your mobile or landline. You can also locate an Aadhaar Center using mAadhaar App," UIDAI tweeted.

People can now make changes in their Aadhaar details online, without having to go to any Aadhaar Kendra. You can now update your Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address and Language Online. But, for other updates like Head of Family/Guardian details or Biometric update, linking mobile number with Aadhaar, resident will be required to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Enrolment/Update Centre.

UIDAI has also made it easier for people to locate their Aadhaar Seva Kendra online. Aadhaar card holders can avail three options for this: Search by State, PIN Code and Search Box.

To search by State, you can use this link and follow the due process

To search by PIN Code, you can use this link and follow the due process

To search by search box, you can use this link and follow the due process



Here is how you can book appointment at UIDAI run Aadhaar Seva Kendra online.

Click this UIDAI link

Select City/Location

Proceed to book appointment

Enter your mobile number

Enter captcha code

You will get an OTP on your mobile

Submit the OTP

Fill in your Aadhaar details

Feed your personal information

Select your preferred date and time

You will get a booking appointment number

Now you can visit your Aadhaar Seva Kendra and make the required changes. This not only convenient for you to book the service online, it also saves you a lot of time.

Additionally, for online updation of details, do note that your registered mobile number is mandatory for Online Aadhaar Update Request. You will receive OTP for Aadhaar Authentication on your registered mobile.