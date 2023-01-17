topStoriesenglish
Union budget 2023: Long term capital gains tax likely to be rationalised

New Delhi: The government may look at rationalising long term capital gains (LTCG) tax structure in the forthcoming Union Budget for 2023-24.

As of now, shares held for more than one year attract a 10 per cent LTCG tax.

This tax was discontinued in 2005, but was reintroduced in 2018 in the Union Budget for that fiscal.

The Finance Ministry is learnt to be looking at ensuring parity between similar asset classes by rationalising the LTCG tax structure and even revising the base year for computing inflation adjusted capital gains, sources aware of developments said.

Gains from sale of immovable property and unlisted shares which have been held for more than two years, attract 20 per cent LTCG.

Government may look at rationalising tax rates and also the holding period for calculating LTCG in the forthcoming budget, sources added.

