BUDGET 2024

Union Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Dons White And Magenta Saree For Budget Presentation

This year, for her record-breaking seventh Union Budget presentation she chose a beautiful white silk saree delicately bordered in magenta and adorned with intricate golden motifs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 10:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Union Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Dons White And Magenta Saree For Budget Presentation File Photo

Budget 2024: The country eagerly awaits the unveiling of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. There’s another aspect that captured everyone's attention and that is her choice of attire. Each year, Sitharaman's selection of saree for the budget presentation becomes a topic of interest and admiration among the public.

This year, for her record-breaking seventh Union Budget presentation she chose a beautiful white silk saree delicately bordered in magenta and adorned with intricate golden motifs. Her elegant appearance not only captured attention but also sparked admiration across the nation and on social media platforms. 

 

