Union Budget 2024: PM KISAN Money To Be Doubled To Rs 12,000 From Rs 6,000? Reports

New Delhi: With just a couple of days remaining for the Union Budget 2024 to be presented before Parliament, murmurs have gained strong momentum regarding Modi government's likely focus on farmers and women.

As per a report in the Moneycontrol,the Finance Minister might announce a hike in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme annual benefit for farmers. Sources have told Moneycontrol that PM Kisan money could be doubled from Rs 6,000 per year to Rs 12,000 annually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the 17th Installment money of Rs 20,000 crore to over 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers in June.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, the amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.