हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
7th Pay Commission

UP govt announces bumper DA hike for employees, arrears to be transferred in employees` PF account --Details here

The Uttar Pradesh government announced a 3 percent point increase in DA for state government employees from 28 percent to 31 percent.

UP govt announces bumper DA hike for employees, arrears to be transferred in employees` PF account --Details here

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission latest update --Ahead of 2022 state Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced a 3 percent point increase in DA for state government employees from 28 percent to 31 percent. The increase will be applicable with retrospective effect from July 2021 and the arrears will be transferred to the employees` Provident Fund account.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been decided to increase dearness allowance of all state employees from 28 per cent to 31 per cent," tweeted Chief Minister`s Office (CMO).

The last revision was announced on July 28, 2021 when the DA was revised to 28 per cent, the rate at which employees have been receiving the allowance since. A revision of the DA was withheld in 2020 due to Covid-19 at which point it was 17 percent.

An official said the DA is increased twice annually, on January 1 and July 1 but in April 2020, the Centre and then the state announced that there would be no revision in DA till July 1, 2021 in order to help the government financially tide over the Covid-19 pandemic.

State government sources said for those who are members of the National Pension Scheme, some amount of the revised DA will be deposited in the NPS accounts. Those who retired before the decision was announced will have dues paid to them in cash.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
7th Pay Commission7th CPC7th Pay Commission latest update7th pay commission news7th CPC newsDearness AllowanceDearness Allowance hikeDearness allowance 2021
Next
Story

PM Kisan 10th installment coming on January 1: Here's the direct link to check your name on beneficiary list

Must Watch

PT1M32S

Headlines: CM Yogi avoided question on Teni