UP govt announces bumper DA hike for employees, arrears to be transferred in employees` PF account --Details here

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission latest update --Ahead of 2022 state Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced a 3 percent point increase in DA for state government employees from 28 percent to 31 percent. The increase will be applicable with retrospective effect from July 2021 and the arrears will be transferred to the employees` Provident Fund account.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been decided to increase dearness allowance of all state employees from 28 per cent to 31 per cent," tweeted Chief Minister`s Office (CMO).

The last revision was announced on July 28, 2021 when the DA was revised to 28 per cent, the rate at which employees have been receiving the allowance since. A revision of the DA was withheld in 2020 due to Covid-19 at which point it was 17 percent.

An official said the DA is increased twice annually, on January 1 and July 1 but in April 2020, the Centre and then the state announced that there would be no revision in DA till July 1, 2021 in order to help the government financially tide over the Covid-19 pandemic.

State government sources said for those who are members of the National Pension Scheme, some amount of the revised DA will be deposited in the NPS accounts. Those who retired before the decision was announced will have dues paid to them in cash.