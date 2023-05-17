UP Govt Hikes DA By 4% For State Employees, Pensioners--Check How Much Salary Will Increase

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and dearness relief to its pensioners by four percent from January 1, 2023.

In a late-night decision on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it would benefit 16.35 lakh employees and 11 lakh pensioners in the state.

"In the larger interest of 16.35 lakh state staff and 11 lakh pensioners serving in the UP government, the government has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 percent from 38 percent to 42 percent from January 1, 2023," he added.

How Much Salary Will Hike?

The increase in DA will benefit state government employees who receive government pensions as well as retirees and family pensioners. An amount calculated as a proportion of the base salary is the dearness allowance. Every pensioner and government employee is given a dearness allowance and a dearness relief.

A state government worker, for instance, receives a base salary of Rs 25,600 each month. His dearness allowance earlier was Rs 9728 at a 38 percent rate. His DA will increase to Rs 10752 as it increases to 42 percent. His pay will therefore increase by Rs 1024.