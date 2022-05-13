Updating Aadhaar details via mAadhaar app? Here's how much it may cost

New Delhi: The UIDAI issues all Indian citizens with an Aadhaar number, which is a 12-digit identifying number. You must carry your Aadhaar with you at all times because it has become the most important document for obtaining any type of financial services. You can get an online Aadhaar by registering on the UIDAI's mAadhaar app to avoid losing your Aadhaar.

Anyone in India with a smartphone can download and use the mAadhaar App. Residents without an Aadhaar-registered mobile number will be able to use only a few services, such as Locate Enrolment Center, Verify Aadhaar, and Scanning QR Code.

A registered mobile number is required for all other Aadhaar services, including the Aadhaar Profile services listed under My Aadhaar.

"Update your demographic details like Name (Only Minor Changes allowed, Twice), Gender (Once), DoB (Once), and Address (No limit) online through #mAadhaarApp," according to a recent tweet from UIDAI.

According to the tweet, any demographic update would cost Rs 50 per request, and multiple information can be altered at once.

The mAadhaar app can be utilised anytime and anywhere in India. The mAadhaar card is more than a wallet card. On the one hand, airlines and railways accept the mAadhaar profile as proof of identity, and residents can use the app's features to share their eKYC or QR code with service providers who demand Aadhaar identification before providing Aadhaar services.

The following are the key features and benefits of the maadhaar app, according to the UIDAI website.

mAadhaar is more than just a wallet card. The resident can get the following benefits by using the mAadhaar App: