Variable Dearness Allowance Hiked Effective October 1 --Check How Much Salary A, B, C Level Workers Will Get

New Delhi: The Central Government has announced an increase in minimum wage rates by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA). The new wage rates will take effect from October 1, 2024.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has said that his adjustment is aimed at helping workers cope with the rising cost of living, particularly those in the unorganized sector.

The minimum wage rates are categorized based on skill levels—unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled—as well as by geographical area—A, B, and C.

How Much Salary Will A, B, C Level Workers Get After Variable Dearness Allowance Hike?

After revision, minimum wage rates in area “A” for workers in construction, sweeping, cleaning, loading & unloading for unskilled work will be Rs 783 a day ( Rs 20,358 per month) for semi-skilled Rs 868 a day( Rs 22,568 per month) for skilled, clerical and watch & wards without arms Rs 954 a day( Rs 24,804 per month) and for highly skilled and watch & ward with arms Rs1,035 a day( Rs 26,910 per month).

Variable Dearness Allowance payable w.e.f. O1.1O.2O24 to the employees working in Agriculture shall be as under:

The Central Government revises the VDA twice a year, effective from April 1 and October 1, based on the six-month average increase in the Consumer Price Index for industrial workers.