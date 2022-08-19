Want a passport urgently? Step-by-step guide to apply for Tatkaal Passport

New Delhi: Many Indians are preparing to travel overseas now that COVID restrictions have been loosened and regular foreign flights have resumed. What if the passport appointment date falls in the following year? Yes, Indian citizens will have to wait until 2024 to schedule a visiting passport appointment successfully. Despite the long duration of the passport application process, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has devised mechanisms for a quick passport issue under the "Tatkaal plan."

The Government of India's Ministry of External Affairs issues Indian passports through a network of 37 passport offices spread around the nation and 180 Indian embassies and consulates overseas. People may just need a few extra documents for the tatkal application in terms of paperwork and verification. Tatkal passports, however, are delivered in 1-3 days.

A step-by-step guide to applying for Tatkaal Passport:

- Visit the official website of Passport Seva www.passportindia.gov.in

- Register yourself by clicking on the New User Registration option. If you are an old user, log in.

- After registering yourself, log in with your user ID and password.

- You will see two options i.e Fresh and Re-issue. Select the appropriate choice.

- Click on the "Tatkaal" option from the scheme type menu.

- Fill out the application form after downloading it.

- Submit the form online.

- Finish the payment process and Print off the receipt of payment.

- Schedule an appointment at the nearby Passport Service Kendra.