New Delhi: Among the host of doorstep services that State Bank of India (SBI) allows, ordering a Cheque Book is one of them.

You can apply for a new cheque book without hassle. All you need to do is dail up 1800 1234 or 1800 2100 for new Cheque Book through the bank's Contact Centre.

Here are 5 Easy Steps To Apply For New SBI Cheque Book via SBI Contact Centre

- Call up SBI Contact Centre

- Call 18001234 or 18002100 from your registered mobile mumber

- Press 2 for ATM card and Cheque Book Services

- Then press 3 to request for Cheque Book

- Enter the last 4 digits of your SBI account number if asked

Your Cheque Book will be delivered to your registered address

Meanwhile, SBI digital services had taken a major hit earlier this month. SBI in a statement apologised to the customers for the inconvenience and said that the services are now working fine.

"We regret to inform you that due to a `technical glitch`, some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 03, 2023. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored," SBI said in a statement.

The Bank further added, "We apologize for the inconvenience to our valued customers. The bank is always working toward implementing measures to prevent such occurrences. We thank you for your patience and continued trust in SBI."