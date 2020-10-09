Want to avail benefit of Rs 6,000 under PM Kisan Scheme? This document is mandatory

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

However, if the farmers don't have their respective Aadhaar cards linked with ther bank accounts where the benefits will be transfered, they will no longer get the benefits of PM-KISAN Scheme.

The Union Cabinet had in April this year relaxed the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar seeding of data beneficiaries of the States of Assam and Meghalaya and UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for release of benefits to them under PM-Kisan Scheme upto March 31, 2021. However, for other states, December 2019 was the deadline for seeding of Aadhar in the data base.

How to physically get your Aadhaar linked with bank account?

The Bank account where you are to recieve benefits of PM Kisan Scheme, has to be linked with Aadhaar. You will have to go to the bank and ask for linking it with your account. You must furnish the photocopy of your Aadhaar card. You will also need to sign the photo copy of your Aadhaar card. Although the facility is also available online, you need to have access to internet banking for the purpose.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.