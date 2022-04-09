New Delhi: Aadhaar card has become one of the crucial documents required by citizens to receive benefits under various state-sponsored schemes. The card is also required by various public and private authorities for offering their services. So, if your phone number is linked to the Aadhaar Card, you won’t face many issues in availing of the services. Even if your phone number isn’t linked to your Aadhaar card, fret not!

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows cardholders to change their mobile numbers linked to their Aadhaar cards. However, you need to visit an Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to change the phone number linked to the document.

You should always keep your Aadhaar card number updated to open digital bank accounts, Demat accounts, and more. All your Aadhaar-based online KYC can be completed online if your mobile number is linked to the 12-digit virtual ID.

Here’s how to update the phone number on your Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Firstly, you will need to take an appointment by either visiting the official UIDAI website or your nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Step 2: On the day of your appointment, you will have to meet the official executive at the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Step 3: You will have to submit Aadhaar Enrollment Form to the executive.

Step 4: The executive will verify your details via biometric information.

Step 5: The executive will change the phone number details.

Step 6: You will have to pay a fee towards the Aadhaar update service.

Step 7: You will receive an acknowledgement slip from the official. The slip will have an update request number (URN). You can use the URN to track the status of your Aadhaar Card request.

Once your phone number is updated, you will be able to download the Aadhaar card from the official UIDAI website. You can also order a PVC print of the Aadhaar card by paying a small fee.

