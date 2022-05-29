New Delhi: Most of us had applied for an Aadhaar card years ago. As a result, the existing photo on the document for many cardholders doesn’t really look like how they appear now. The difference could even devoid individuals from receiving certain services and benefits. If you have also faced difficulty due to this, fret not! You can easily change the photo on your Aadhaar card by following a few simple steps. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows cardholders to change Aadhaar card details such as name, date of birth, phone number, and address, among others.

In today’s time, the Aadhaar card is used as an identity card. The document is required by beneficiaries of several social security schemes. It is also used by banks and other financial firms for verification purposes.

With the Aadhaar card becoming a really crucial document for Indian citizens, it’s necessary to update your card details from time to time. You can visit the official UIDAI website or your nearby enrollment centre to make the changes on the card.

Steps to change photo on Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Go to the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2: You will need to download the Aadhaar Enrollment Form from the official UIDAI website.

Step 3: You will now need to enter the details on the form with all the required information.

Step 4: You will now need to take an appointment at Aadhaar Enrollment Center.

Step 5: On the day of your appointment, visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Center, where your new photo will be taken.

Step 6: You will need to pay Rs 100 in addition to GST to the executive at the Centre.

