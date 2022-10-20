Want to change surname after marriage on PAN card? Follow THESE steps

New Delhi: Along with Aadhar, PAN cards are also very significant for citizens. This significant document is helpful everywhere, including when opening a bank account, purchasing property, and filing income tax returns. However, a lot of people change their surname after marriage.

In that case, you should be aware that a PAN card is required for many critical functions. Learn how to change your surname on a PAN card.

The Permanent Account Number (PAN), as its name suggests, is a permanent number that never changes, according to NSDL. However, changing the surname can result in a new Assessing Officer. So

that ITD's PAN database can be updated, such changes must be informed to ITD.

By completing the form for Request for New PAN Card or/and Changes or Correction in PAN Data, one can indicate a change of address. This form can be submitted online at the NSDL e-Gov - TIN

website or at any TIN-FC.

Here's the step by step to change surname on a PAN card:

- Visit the official website www.onlineservice.nsdl.com

- Fill out the application form.

- Click on the changes/corrections in the PAN card.

- Enter all appropriate information, including your name, birth date, gender, PAN number, and cellphone number.

- Fill up the captcha code.

- Click on the submit option.