Want to create a UAN number? Here’s how to do it online

New Delhi: When you join the Employees Provident Fund, you must have a UAN number. Employers can generate Universal Account Numbers (UAN Numbers) for their employees using the Employees' Provident Fund Organization's (EPFO) portal. Individual users can also generate their UAN numbers on the internet. You can access your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) account once you have your 12-digit UAN number. It also allows you to examine your passbook and check the balance of your EPF account.

Here's how to get a UAN number on the internet:

STEP1: Go to https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ to get started.

STEP2: Select 'Online Aadhaar Verified UAN Allotment' or 'Direct UAN Allotment' from the drop-down menu.

STEP3: You'll now be prompted for your Aadhaar number. Click Generate OTP after entering your Aadhaar number.

STEP4: A one-time password (OTP) will be given to the registered mobile number.

STEP5: Click to accept the disclaimer after entering the OTP. Verify the details and complete the Mandatory field with the requested information.

STEP6: Click the'register' button after entering the captcha code and checking the disclaimer box.

STEP7: You will be assigned a UAN after clicking the Register button.

STEP8: On your screen, the UAN number will show.

How to activate the UAN number:

To activate your EPFO UAN number, first go to www.epfindia.in.

After that, select Our Services from the drop-down menu. You must next pick the For Employees option after selecting this option.

Select Member UAN / Online Service from the drop-down menu.

Activate Your UAN is an option available here. Select it by clicking on it. (You'll find this choice under the crucial link on the right.)

Following that, you must input your UAN, name, date of birth, mobile number, and captcha. The Get Authorization PIN option is available here. Select it by clicking on it.

After that, an OTP will be issued to the phone number you provided.

Enter your OTP after selecting the I Agree on option.

Finally, click Validate OTP and Activate UAN to complete the process. Your UAN will be activated after that.

