Want to download e-Aadhaar but forgotten your password? Here is how to get it

New Delhi: Aadhaar, the 12-digit identity number, issued by the UIDAI, can make many essential tasks easier. The necessary and mandatory linking of Aadhaar with several services makes an easy access to host of services online.

However, you don't have to have the physical copy of your Aadhaar card all the time. An e-Aadhaar will be sufficient for those services. You can always get at the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website.

e-Aadhaar can be downloaded using two methods – One is by by using enrollment number and the other is by using Aadhaar number.

By using enrollment number

You can download e-Aadhaar using 28 digit enrolment number along with full name and Pin code. In this download process you will recieve an OTP on registered mobile number. You can also use TOTP to download e-Aadhaar instead of OTP. TOTP can generated using mAadhaar mobile Application.

By using Aadhaar number

You can download e-Aadhaar by using 12 digits Aadhaar number along with full name and pin code. In this download process you will get OTP on your registered mobile number, like the above process. You can also use TOTP to download e-Aadhaar instead of OTP by generating mAadhaar mobile Application.

But to download your e-Aadhaar, you are required to know the password. Since it is not in your everyday usage, it is also obvious that you may sometimes forget your password. What should you do if such a situation arises? Well, there is a set pattern that you can follow. This way, even if you keep forgetting your password, it will not be very difficult for you to get it back.

Here is what you should know about the e-Aadhaar password

Your e-Aadhaar password is the combination of the first 4 letters of your name in CAPITAL letters and the year of your birth (YYYY).

For Example, if your Name is SUKUMAR RAO and your year of birth is 1990. Your e-Aadhaar password in this case will be SUKU1990. What about names with initials? What if your name is S. KUMAR and your year of birth is 1990. This time your password will be S.KU1990. For three letter name (eg PIA, with year of birth 1990), your password will be PIA1990.