Want to make money with an Aadhaar card? Here’s how to do it

New Delhi: An Aadhaar card, which also serves as an identity card, is one of the most important documents for an Indian citizen today. Aadhaar is required in practically every transaction nowadays, whether it be financial work, legal work, or any other.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number provided by India's Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI). While it is required in a variety of jobs, few individuals realise that this document can also help them make money.

The Aadhaar card is a crucial identifying document for persons who receive pensions, in addition to being useful in a variety of ways. For those who receive pensions from the national or state governments or other organisations, the Jeevan Praman linked to the Aadhaar card is crucial.

PM Narendra Modi launched the Life Certificate programme on November 10, 2014. Because their records can be digitally accessible via Aadhaar card, the initiative assures that pensioners receive their pension straight at home.

Furthermore, the certificate is essential for many government activities, such as claiming LPG subsidies and taking advantage of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana's benefits.

The Aadhaar card is useful for opening a bank account in addition to being a vital document for school or college admissions. Banks accept the address and photo on the Aadhaar card as legitimate address proof.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has released multiple variants of Aadhaar from time to time. The following is a list of the various types of Aadhaar cards:

Aadhaar Letter: Laminated paper letter with secure QR code and Issue and Print Dates.

eAadhaar: An eAadhaar is an electronic version of Aadhaar that is password protected and digitally certified by UIDAI. It includes an Aadhaar secure QR code for offline verification, as well as the Issue Date and Download Date.

mAadhaar: mAadhaar is a UIDAI-developed official mobile application that can be loaded on a mobile device.

Aadhaar PVC Card: The Aadhaar PVC Card is lightweight and sturdy, with a digitally signed Aadhaar secure QR code that includes a photograph and demographic information, as well as multiple security measures.