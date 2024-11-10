Making UPI Payments Without Smartphone Gets Easier; RBI Takes BIG Step

UPI 123 Pay Limit: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently raised the transaction limit for UPI 123Pay from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. But do you know what UPI 123Pay is? UPI 123Pay is a suite of solutions designed for non-smartphone and feature phone users, enabling them to use UPI services without internet access.

Transactions under UPI 123Pay are free of charge. Adding further, A UPI PIN is a 4-6 digit passcode that you create during your initial registration through the mobile app, IVR, or another channel. This UPI PIN is required to authorize all bank transactions.

The development made in the RBI's Statement on Development and Regulatory Policies on October 9, 2024, aims to enhance the digital payment experience for feature phone users across India.

Notably, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) confirmed this change in a circular dated October 25, 2024, with a compliance deadline set for January 1, 2025. Customers can select a language from the list provided to them while using UPI 123PAY. Here is the list of available languages: English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam, and Telugu.

UPI 123Pay: Payment Methods

UPI 123Pay enables both smartphone and feature phone users to perform various digital transactions through four convenient methods: voice payment via an IVR number, proximity sound-based payments, missed call-based payment options, and an app-based scan-and-pay feature for feature phones.

UPI 123Pay: Customers Can't Link Multiple Accounts

The customers cannot have multiple bank accounts on UPI 123PAY. If the customer wants to add another account, then they must de-register the current bank account and then add another bank account.

How To Link Bank Account with UPI 123PAY?

Step 1: Dial the UPI 123PAY service number provided by your bank or UPI service provider.

Step 2: Choose your preferred language from the available options.

Step 3: Select the option to register or link your bank account.

Step 4: Input your debit card information as prompted, including the last six digits and expiration date.

Step 5: Create a secure UPI PIN for transactions and confirm it.

Step 6: Your bank account is now successfully linked with UPI 123PAY, enabling UPI transactions.