Want to reverse your credit card transactions? Here’s how to do it

New Delhi: Plastic money is now commonly used in everyday transactions and payments. The transactions' security and reliability have piqued their interest even further. Instead of carrying cash, today's consumers want to accept and use credit and debit cards. However, on occasion, we make payments inadvertently or are forced to cancel them. How does the payment reversal work if you paid with a credit card? Let's have a look at some examples:

Online Transactions

On e-commerce websites, credit card payments are accepted. A buyer receives a full refund if he or she cancels a transaction. The refund policy of each e-commerce website is different. Some return the entire amount; others deduct a percentage of the cash as cancellation fees; and still others do not refund the entire amount but reward the buyer with points equivalent to the transaction value. Before making an online purchase, the customer should read and comprehend all of the terms and conditions.

Credit Card swiping twice

One of the most common issues with credit cards is being charged twice. When you swipe your card and the machine does not generate a receipt, but the charge has already been deducted from your account, this happens. The buyer must swipe his card once more to produce the slip and complete the purchase. When the swiping machine is broken, this happens. In this case, the buyer should contact their bank. The bank will inform the merchant of your request, and the merchant will reverse the amount deducted.

Transaction cancellation

The buyer has the option of cancelling the transaction and receiving a refund. When you cancel an order, the money is reimbursed to your account right away. Customers can also request a refund if they are unhappy with the items or service. When a customer files a chargeback, the bank instead of paying the merchant returns the money to the customer. Within 180 days of payment, chargebacks can be requested.

Bank or merchant refusal to return the funds

It's possible that a technical problem caused you to be charged improperly or that the money from your cancellation has not been restored to your account. You could go to the bank and request that the matter be rectified. You can file a complaint with the consumer court if the bank refuses to comply or the merchant refuses to repay your money. The Consumer Protection Act safeguards buyers' rights and ensures that their complaints are addressed. Companies often reimburse the money, fearful of the negative publicity that would result from the customer’s dissatisfaction.

