Want to shift abroad? THIS country is giving Rs 25 lakhs to new residents

New Delhi: Anyone who relocates to a charming Italian town will receive 30,000 euros (about Rs 25 lakh). To entice people to relocate to the town in the southeast of Italy and bring the "ghost village" back to life, Presicce is paying cash.

According to local councilman Alfredo Palese, "there are many vacant residences in the historical centre erected before 1991 that we would like to see alive again with new tenants." You can purchase a 500 500-square-foot property in the community with the supplied cash. (Also Read: BIZARRE: A house up for sale for Rs 1.6 crore has shower cubicle in the middle of bedroom --Check pic)

He stated: "We will provide those who want to relocate here and purchase one of these vacant homes up to 30,000 euros. The overall financing will be split in half, with a portion going toward purchasing an older property and the other toward, if necessary, renovating it." (Also Read: Elon Musk is losing Rs 2500 crores every-day, massive erosion in Net Worth --All you want to know)

The pristine beaches of Italy's southeast coast, notably Santa Maria di Leuca, are only a 15-minute drive from Presicce. Soon, the town hall website will have an application form posted by the authorities.

You must agree to purchase one of the properties and commit to living there permanently in order to be eligible. Presicce, which joined with a nearby municipality to become Presicce-Acquarica in 2019, can purportedly pay newcomers the money.

According to Italian law, Palese remarked, "After the merger, our expanded region will be blessed with extra public funding, about 1,000,000 euros per year for several years forward, which we aim to invest to revitalise the ancient district."

9,000 people currently live in Presicce, but only half of them are located in the older section of the community.