Want to transfer PF online? Here is how to do it

Are you planning to transfer Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) online? The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) gives opportunities for online transfer of EPF that can be done in a way that is supported by the retirement fund body.

A user can also get access to the EPF account using the UMANG app which can further help in viewing passbooks, raise a claim and also keep track of the status of your claims already submitted, and much more.

Here’s how to transfer EPF online:

Go to Unified Member Portal - https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and log in with your UAN and password.

Visit the Online Services section and click on the option ‘One Member – One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’.

Verify ‘Personal Information’ and PF Account for present employment.

Click ‘Get Details’, PF Account Details of Previous Employment will appear.

Choose either current employer or previous employer for attesting form.

Click ‘Get OPT’ to receive OTP on UAN registered mobile number. Enter OTP and click ‘Submit’.



Precisely, both the employer and employee are needed to give 12 percent of the employee’s basic salary and dearness allowance every month to the EPF account.

