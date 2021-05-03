हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Provident fund

Want to transfer PF online? Here is how to do it

A user can also get access to the EPF account using the UMANG app which can further help in viewing passbooks, raise a claim and also keep track of the status of your claims already submitted, and much more. 

Want to transfer PF online? Here is how to do it

Are you planning to transfer Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) online? The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) gives opportunities for online transfer of EPF that can be done in a way that is supported by the retirement fund body. 

A user can also get access to the EPF account using the UMANG app which can further help in viewing passbooks, raise a claim and also keep track of the status of your claims already submitted, and much more. 

Here’s how to transfer EPF online: 

  • Go to  Unified Member Portal - https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and log in with your UAN and password. 
  • Visit the Online Services section and click on the option ‘One Member – One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’.  
  • Verify ‘Personal Information’ and PF Account for present employment. 
  • Click ‘Get Details’, PF Account Details of Previous Employment will appear. 
  • Choose either current employer or previous employer for attesting form.  
  • Click ‘Get OPT’ to receive OTP on UAN registered mobile number. Enter OTP and click ‘Submit’.
     

Precisely, both the employer and employee are needed to give 12 percent of the employee’s basic salary and dearness allowance every month to the EPF account. 

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Provident fundEPF AccountEPFOEmployees’ Provident Fund OrganisationUMANG app
Next
Story

7th Pay Commission: Big relief for central govt employees! Govt extends deadline of pay fixation

Must Watch

PT11M7S

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at Raj Bhavan